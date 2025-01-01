Alice actress Polly Holliday has died at the age of 88.

The actress, who was the last surviving original cast member of the 1970s sitcom, passed away at her home in New York City on Tuesday 9 September after several years of health issues, her agent and longtime friend Dennis Aspland confirmed to The New York Times.

According to People, her death is thought to be a result of pneumonia.

Holliday was best known for playing sassy waitress Florence 'Flo' Castleberry, who had the memorable catchphrase "Kiss my grits", on Alice from 1976 until 1980. She received three Emmy nominations for Alice and another for the short-lived spin-off Flo, which lasted for one season between 1980 and 1981.

Shortly after, the actress joined the cast of the Private Benjamin TV series, replacing Eileen Brennan following a car accident.

Her other TV credits included The Golden Girls, The Equalizer, The Client and Home Improvement.

In film, Holliday appeared in 1998's The Parent Trap, Mrs. Doubtfire, All the President's Men, Stick It, The Heartbreak Kid and Gremlins, for which she won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her last final role was in 2010's Fair Game.

She also performed on stage, making her Broadway debut in the 1974 Dustin Hoffman-directed play All Over Town. She also received a Tony nomination in 1990 for a revival of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Holliday never married and had no children.