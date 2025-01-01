Prince Harry insists King Charles III is doing 'great' after private reunion

Prince Harry has claimed his father King Charles III is "great" following their private meeting this week.

On Wednesday, the British royal travelled to Clarence House in London for tea with his father amid a trip to the U.K. for a series of charity events.

The meeting marked the first time Harry had had a face-to-face exchange with his father in 19 months.

The tea lasted just 54 minutes, and after the reunion, the Duke of Sussex attended an engagement for the Invictus Games Foundation.

Asked about the monarch by reporters, Harry simply commented: "Yes, he's great, thank you."

He last met with his father in February 2024, shortly after Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Though the King resumed public-facing duties in April 2024, he is still receiving treatment for the disease.

In 2020, Harry became estranged from his 76-year-old father and brother, Prince William, after he announced he would be stepping back as a working royal and moving to the U.S. with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In a string of interviews and his 2023 autobiography, Spare, the Duke levelled a series of claims about his family, including his dad and stepmother, Queen Camilla.

But while Harry and William's relationship remains strained, the 40-year-old told the BBC last May that he hopes they can move past the drama.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said at the time. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."