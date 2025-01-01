Kirsten Dunst has change of heart about Bring It On sequel

Kirsten Dunst is no longer interested in a sequel to her hit cheerleading movie Bring It On.

The Spider-Man actress, who played Torrance Shipman in the 2000 teen classic, had previously expressed an interest in making a follow-up; however, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she changed her mind about the idea.

The interviewer asked her, "Are we getting any closer to a possible sequel? Is that something that interests you?" and she simply replied, "No."

The 43-year-old then explained her position, adding, "I'm like, leave good things in the... right? Like, where they are."

The reporter then asked if being a producer with "more of a say" would make a difference, and she shook her head and repeatedly said no.

"I don't need to put on a cheerleading outfit," she continued. "I don't even know what I would do. Be a coach, or something?"

Dunst's comments mark a change of heart since she was asked about a follow-up by the same publication in April 2024 and seemed more open to the idea, saying, "I mean, it depends. Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right?... As long as it's not embarrassing."

Back in 2020, when they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film, Dunst and her co-star Gabrielle Union came up with ideas for why their characters would be involved in a sequel, with the Jumanji star suggesting they could run a cheer camp.

Union, who played Torrance's cheer rival Isis, has been more of a vocal champion of a sequel over the years. She revealed to ET in 2023 that she is developing a movie about Isis's team, the Clovers.

The original film spawned five direct-to-video sequels, but none of them featured any of the original cast.