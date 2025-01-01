NEWS Nina Dobrev and Shaun White call off engagement Newsdesk Share with :





Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have reportedly called off their engagement.



The Vampire Diaries star and former professional snowboarder and skateboarder have ended their engagement, according to People.



A source close to Nina and Shaun told the outlet, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."



Rumours first emerged after Nina appeared at the Eternity premiere during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring on Sunday. Fans also noticed that she had unpinned her engagement announcement from Instagram.



Neither Nina nor Shaun has publicly addressed the break-up.



The 36-year-old Canadian actress and the 39-year-old Olympian started dating in 2019 and moved in together at the beginning of the pandemic.



In a previous interview with People, Shaun reflected on how that period had brought them closer together.



"Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me," the snowboarder said. "Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver - she really made that time in my life special."



In October 2024, the pair announced their engagement via Instagram, with Nina writing on Instagram, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé."



Speaking to Vogue, Nina later revealed that Shaun had orchestrated a playful proposal. He had lured her with a fake dinner invitation supposedly hosted by fashion legend Anna Wintour - but when she arrived, she found him down on one knee.

