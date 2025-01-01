Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox confirm marriage

Downton Abbey co-stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have confirmed they're married.

The actors revealed their marital status when Fox reflected on how the period drama series changed his life during the NBC special Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale on Wednesday night.

"I owe a lot to this show... I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show," he said, as Carmichael gave him a soft smile.

Their co-star Lesley Nicol then asked Fox, "What if someone said you're actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff."

Both Fox and Carmichael said, "I know," before he added, "It's incredible."

Representatives for the couple confirmed to TODAY.com that they are married.

The actors met on the show when Fox joined the cast as butler Andrew Parker in season five. Carmichael had been on the show since its 2010 inception, playing Lady Edith.

The couple, who keep their relationship out of the limelight, made their romance public in 2016 and reportedly welcomed a son in 2021.

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015 and subsequently spawned three film continuations: 2019's Downton Abbey, 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which will be released in cinemas on Friday.

The Grand Finale, as the title suggests, will be the third and final film outing in the franchise.