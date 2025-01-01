NEWS Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden welcome first child Newsdesk Share with :





Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are reportedly first-time parents.



The Lady Bird actress and Slow Horses actor were recently photographed walking in a London park with a pushchair in tow.



In the pictures, which were published by The Irish Sun on Thursday, the actors can be seen lovingly looking into the pram during their stroll. The Scottish actor pushes the buggy and rubs the back of the Irish star's neck as they walk alongside each other.



The couple has yet to comment on the report.



This is perhaps the reason why Ronan did not attend the premiere of her new movie, Bad Apples, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.



The 31-year-old first sparked pregnancy rumours when she stepped out in a silk maxi dress with lace inserts at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2026 photocall in Cannes, France in May.



Weeks later, in June, she was photographed with a visible baby bump while walking with Lowden in London.



Ronan and Lowden started dating after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots, and they got married in a private ceremony in Edinburgh in July 2024.



The Little Women star previously expressed her desire to be a mother in an interview with British Vogue in November last year.



"I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I'm now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid," she shared. "I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I'm hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I've always wanted that."

