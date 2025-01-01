America Ferrera 'angered and terrified' by new racial profiling laws

America Ferrera has revealed she is "angered and terrified" by new laws that allow racial profiling.

The Superstore actress slammed a recent Supreme Court decision that would permit immigration agents to stop people in Los Angeles based only on their race, language, job or location.

"As an American, I'm angered and terrified to watch our constitutional rights be eroded by the Supreme Court. Everyone should be angered and terrified by it - everyone," America, 41 told The View.

"If any American can get pulled over because of the language they speak or the colour of their skin or because they work in a low-wage job, who's safe? So, as an American, I'm p**sed off."

She added that, as the daughter of Honduran immigrants, she recalled feeling anxious about racism towards Spanish-speaking families, so she felt deeply for children whose lives may be impacted by the new law.

"What I know right now is there are children that are terrified. There are children that are terrified, there are families that are terrified of their lives being destroyed in a moment," America explained.

"I think about them, and I think we all have an opportunity to remember who we are and what we believe and what our values are and what we care about."