Brooke Hogan opens up about being left out of father's will

Brooke Hogan has opened up about being left out of her father Hulk Hogan's will.

The former reality TV star declared Hulk Hogan's decision to leave her nothing in his will was "no surprise".

"His decision is no surprise to me," Brooke, 37, told TMZ in a report published on 11 September. "It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets."

The mother of two, who shares six-month-old twins Oliver and Molly with her husband, Steven Oleks, added she had supported herself financially for some time already.

"My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time," she told the outlet.

Hulk, whose legal name was Terry Gene Bollea, died on 25 July, with his official cause of death listed as "cardiac arrest".

On 9 September, Brooke's brother Nick Hogan, 35, filed court documents that revealed Brooke would receive nothing from their late father's $5 million (£3.7 million) estate.

She and Hulk, a professional wrestler, had been estranged since just prior to his 2023 marriage to former yoga instructor Sky Daily, 47.

Despite their distance, Brooke posted a heartfelt tribute to her father a few days after his death.

"My dad's blood runs through my veins," Brooke wrote on her Instagram on 29 July 29. "We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him."