NEWS Henry Cavill injured while training for Highlander remake





Henry Cavill has reportedly sustained an injury while training for the Highlander remake.



On Thursday, editors at Deadline claimed the Man of Steel actor was hurt amid his preparation for the upcoming project.

Details of the type of injury Cavill suffered have not been disclosed.



Representatives for the British star and producers of the movie have not yet commented on the report.



However, the injury means production will likely be delayed until the beginning of 2026.



Released in 1986, the original fantasy action-adventure film starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.



It told the story of an ancient battle between immortal warriors which unfolded using past and present-day plotlines. The movie became a cult classic and inspired several sequels and a TV spin-off.



Cavill, 42, has been attached to lead the reboot since 2021.



And while the project remained in limbo for some time, Amazon MGM Studios and Scott Stuber acquired the rights under the United Artists banner in April.



Since then, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan have joined the cast.



Most recently, Cavill completed production on Guy Ritchie's action thriller In the Grey and reprised the part of Sherlock Holmes in the third instalment of the Enola Holmes franchise.

