Shailene Woodley reacts to Big Little Lies season three news

Shailene Woodley has celebrated the fact that Big Little Lies is coming back for a third season.

It was announced on Thursday that a third season of the popular drama series is officially in the works at HBO, with Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane on board to executive produce the series and write the first episode.

Sloane will join executive producers David E. Kelley, who created the show, and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who will once again lead the star-studded cast.

Woodley, who played Jane Chapman in the series, responded to the news by sharing a post from a content creator on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Blakely Thornton posted a photo of Big Little Lies co-stars Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern posing together at a recent New York Fashion Week event, and wrote, "We are so back."

The Divergent actress shared the post and added, "Big Little Lies 3, you ready???"

In a follow-up, Woodley posted a picture of her, Dern and Kravitz deep in conversation outside the event and wrote, "Cause... It's happening..."

The first season, which was based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 book of the same name, was released in 2017. The second series, based on original material by Moriarty, followed in 2019.

According to Deadline, the third season will be based on Moriarty's upcoming follow-up novel, which will be published in 2026. The writer has revealed that it will feature a time jump, so the children of the story will now be teenagers.

The core cast - Witherspoon, Kidman, Kravitz, Dern and Woodley - have all publicly expressed their desire to return for a third series.

Previous seasons also starred Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Kathryn Newton.