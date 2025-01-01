Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement

Liam Hemsworth is engaged to marry model Gabriella Brooks.

The Australian model confirmed her engagement to The Hunger Games actor on Friday by posting a close-up photo of her engagement ring.

In the picture carousel, Gabriella also shared a black-and-white snap of the couple posing in a garden, with her arms draped over Liam's shoulders and her ring on full display as her left hand rests on his chest.

She simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Gabriella sparked engagement rumours last month when she was photographed by paparazzi flashing her diamond ring to different people at a dock in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple went on a yacht trip with Liam's brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth, as well as Matt Damon, director Taika Waititi and his singer wife Rita Ora to celebrate the Thor star's 42nd birthday.

Liam, 35, was first romantically linked with Gabriella in December 2019, and he told People in May 2020 that they were spending the pandemic in his native Phillip Island, Australia. They made their red carpet debut in November 2022.

The actor was previously married to singer Miley Cyrus, with whom he was in an on-off relationship from 2010 to 2019. They tied the knot in December 2018 but separated seven months later in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.