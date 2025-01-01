Matt Dillon credits keeping 'spirit young' as secret to ageing well

Matt Dillon has credited exercise and trying not to get "too worried" as the secret to his youthful appearance.

In a recent interview for Criterion, the Crash actor was asked to name some of his favourite films.

However, the video quickly began to circulate on TikTok, with fans claiming Dillon looks as "good as ever" and has aged like a "fine wine".

While walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his film The Fence on Wednesday, a reporter from New Toronto asked Matt for his reaction to the clip.

"There's a video that's going viral online right now where everyone's saying you have not aged a day," the journalist asked, adding, "What is the secret to the fountain of youth for you?"

Matt confessed he hadn't seen the video but insisted he doesn't always feel youthful.

"Really? Well, I don't know what to say about that. It doesn't feel that way always," he replied.

Matt then joked that his mother was "very young" when she had him, but couldn't say the same about his father.

"I think the thing is just keep your spirit young. Enjoy life, make sure you get plenty of exercise," the 61-year-old continued.

To conclude, Matt urged viewers to try not to sweat the small stuff.

"Don't get too worried about stuff all the time, which is not, not easy," he added.

Directed by Claire Denis, The Fence does not yet have an official release date.