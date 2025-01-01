Sharon Osbourne takes up new hobby following Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne has taken up a unique hobby following her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kelly Osbourne shared a video depicting an owl perched on a hat on her head before flying over to sit on a falconry glove worn by her mother.

Sharon appeared thrilled as she gently petted the owl.

"Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it!" the reality TV star wrote in the caption. "Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum's face too!"

The video marked the first time Sharon has been seen in public since she participated in a funeral cortege, along with her children, through Birmingham, England on 30 July.

The Black Sabbath frontman died at the age of 56 on 22 July, just 17 days after he appeared onstage for the Back to the Beginning farewell concert held at Villa Park.

Accordingly, many fans expressed their delight at seeing Sharon, 72, again.

"There she is!!!! We've all missed seeing Sharon. Thank you Kelly," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Oh Sharon! We missed the beautiful face of yours! So happy to see you and Kelly, what an amazing experience to give your lovely mum!"

Earlier this week, Kelly revealed that falconry - the training of birds of prey - was helping her with her grief.

"In all my sadness and grief, I have found something that truly makes me happy!" the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!"