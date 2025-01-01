Anthony Mackie’s Desert Warrior finally set for a premiere

Anthony Mackie’s Desert Warrior is finally set to premiere at the Zurich Film Festival after years of delays.

The Hollywood-style action epic – filmed in Saudi Arabia in 2021 – stars the actor alongside Ben Kingsley and Aiysha Hart and is directed by Rupert Wyatt.

It will now be unveiled on 28 September at a gala screening attended by members of the cast, according to organisers.

With a reported budget of $150 million, Desert Warrior is produced by Saudi-owned MBC Studios in partnership with US producer Jeremy Bolt – known for the Resident Evil franchise – and Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

It has been promoted as a landmark project in Saudi Arabia’s drive to create international-standard productions for global audiences.

The film was shot in the desert landscapes surrounding NEOM, the site of the futuristic city being constructed in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Set in 7th century pre-Islamic Arabia, the story portrays a land divided by rival tribes.

Ben appears as Emperor Kisra, a feared leader with a reputation for ruthlessness.

When Aiysha’s character, Princess Hind, refuses to become Kisra’s concubine, she flees into the desert and places her trust in Anthony’s character, a mysterious bandit.

Together they unite warring tribes to confront Kisra’s army.

Variety said that according to production sources the film endured a long and difficult post-production period.

It reportedly faced reshoots, recuts and disputes among its backers, during which filmmaker Rupert was temporarily removed from the project by MBC before later being reinstated.

The Saudi Film Commission supported the project through a cash rebate scheme designed to attract international productions, while the country’s Quality of Life programme also provided backing as part of efforts to develop a domestic film industry.

AGC International – the sales and distribution division of AGC Studios – is handling worldwide rights.

Anthony is a Juilliard School graduate who first gained recognition in films such as 8 Mile and The Hurt Locker.

He rose to global prominence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, later taking on the mantle of Captain America.

Alongside blockbuster roles, Mackie has appeared in dramas including The Banker and Detroit, balancing independent projects with major franchises.