Kerry Washington explains why she reads social media comments

Kerry Washington has explained why she reads social media comments.

While most celebrities avoid reading comments about themselves online, the Scandal actress has revealed that doing so makes her feel "connected" with her fans on social media.

"I think it is a really important way to stay connected," she said to InStyle. "I used to (say): 'I don't read the comments. I can't read the comments.' I don't know when that changed. Maybe in COVID?"

The actress added, "If you don't read the comments, you're not in community."

Kerry went on to explain that she uses social media to "express gratitude" and engage with others.

"I try to engage and be aware of the general tone of stuff and express gratitude and likes at times when I see something that makes me smile," she told the publication.

The star also noted that she and her social media director put "a lot of thought" into what she shares online because she wants her page to be a place of "fun and inspiration" where she can communicate "things that matter to (her)".

Elsewhere in the interview, Kerry, who has been married to actor Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013, opened up about her decision not to post about their children, Isabelle, 10, and Caleb, eight.

"It was very hard at the beginning," she said. "I'd look at a picture of my kid and send it to my mother: 'This picture has to be in the world, but I don't want to post it!' Our kids get to be who they are, not who the world has decided they are."

Kerry added that she has also avoided sharing photos of her and her husband, explaining, "I feel like we are more protective of our real truth. That's not for public consumption."