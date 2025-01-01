Amanda Seyfried had 'so much fun' in cinema watching The Housemaid

Amanda Seyfried had "so much fun" watching herself in the upcoming psychological thriller The Housemaid.

In Paul Feig's film adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling psychological thriller, Sydney Sweeney plays the titular housemaid Millie, who is hired to work for Seyfried's character Nina and her husband Andrew.

During an interview with Variety, Seyfried revealed that she'd recently seen a cut of the movie and had a blast watching herself playing a "wacky nutso character".

"We watched it the other night and I haven't had that much fun in a theatre - I don't know the last time I laughed that much. And it was my own movie!" she remarked. "I had such a ball making it and playing this wacky nutso character that no one has gotten to really see me do. It's like a party, that movie."

The Mamma Mia! star jokingly added that she had such a fun screening experience that she's tempted to see it in cinemas with people when it comes out over the Christmas holidays.

"Honestly, I love it so much that I might actually creep out after Christmas dinner and go see it," she quipped.

The experience has left Seyfried itching to make a comedy "so bad", particularly after a run of intense projects, including the TV drama Long Bright River and the historical drama musical, The Testament of Ann Lee.

The Housemaid, which also stars Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone, will be released in the U.S. on 19 December.