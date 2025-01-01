Nicole Kidman announces 'That's a wrap' on Practical Magic 2

Filming has finished on Practical Magic 2.

The movie's co-star, Nicole Kidman, announced on Instagram that the sequel to the 1998 fantasy film has officially finished filming, and shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

"That's a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic," wrote Kidman, alongside a video of herself and co-star Sandra Bullock.

The footage shows the actors - who are reprising their roles as witchy sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the sequel - laughing and embracing as they skip together in the field.

The clip features a snippet of Crystal, Stevie Nicks' iconic re-recorded version of the Buckingham Nicks track that was famously featured on the original 1998 soundtrack.

News that the movie has already finished filming comes less than two months after Kidman first announced her and Bullock's first day on the set of the sequel in a similar fashion.

On 18 July, the Australian actor posted behind-the-scenes footage of herself and her on-screen sister hugging and smiling widely on the set of the film.

In that caption, Kidman wrote: "The witches are back. Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic."

Practical Magic 2 is slated for release in cinemas in September 2026.