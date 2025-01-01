Ice Cube shot War of the Worlds scenes without co-stars or director

Ice Cube shot his War of the Worlds scenes in just 15 days, without a director or co-star.

The 56-year-old rapper and actor co-stars with Eva Longoria, Iman Benson, Henry Hunter Hall, Clark Gregg and Devon Bostick in the remake but he never got to work with any of them as it was all shot during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when restrictions were in place on set.

During an interview with Kai Cenat, he explained: “[War of the Worlds] was a movie I did in 2020 during the pandemic. We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie.

“That’s why it’s only the computer screen. But really, if s*** went down, everybody would only have their screen to look at.”

And, he explained that the movie took so long to be released because it was originally shot by Universal, which then sold it to Amazon and acquiring all of the footage took time.

He said: “Well, it was a Universal movie, and they sold it to Amazon Prime. And it took a minute to finish the movie because of how it’s shot. All the footage is from real surveillance cameras all around the world. So they had to build all that s***.”

In the film, Ice Cube stars as computer security analyst William Radford who is thrown into the middle of a global catastrophe when aliens invade Earth.