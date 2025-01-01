Kendall Jenner was 'intimidated' by Gigi Hadid before they were friends

Kendall Jenner has admitted that she was "intimidated" by Gigi Hadid before they become friends.

During a joint interview for U.S. Vogue magazine, The Kardashians star explained that she knew Gigi through her younger sister Bella when they were teenagers, and was in awe of her looks whenever she posted photos on social media.

"I remember I was intimidated by you," Kendall admitted to her close friend. "I was like, She's so gorgeous. And I remember you posted this photo with your long blonde mane. I think it was a black-and-white photo.... It went viral on Tumblr."

She added, "I had acne and braces, and I remember seeing this photo and being like, 'What the f**k?'"

Gigi, who seemed shocked by this revelation, laughed and insisted, "I was awkward too!"

The stars became friends properly in New York City when Gigi was at university and making her first forays into modelling, and Kendall would fly in for work and invite her to stay at her sister Kim Kardashian's apartment.

"I was your biggest fan," Kendall, 29, fondly remembered. "And once we started to work together and do shows, I remember those early seasons - we would do the whole month together."

Reciprocating with a sweet memory of her own, 30-year-old Gigi recalled when Kendall offered her support during her first Chanel fitting at the luxury brand's headquarters in Paris in 2014.

"You'd already done a Chanel show, so you were close with (late creative director) Karl (Lagerfeld). I'm learning with each step. Like, She's going to know where to go, who to talk to. I'll never forget that moment," she shared.

Kendall and Gigi have now been close friends for more than a decade and consider themselves to be like sisters more than friends.