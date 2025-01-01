David Jonsson 'didn't say a single word' to Mark Hamill on The Long Walk set

David Jonsson "didn't say a single word" to his co-star Mark Hamill on the set of The Long Walk because it felt appropriate for their characters.

The dystopian horror thriller, which is based on a Stephen King novel, follows a group of young men who take part in an annual walking contest in which they must maintain a certain speed or face execution. The last man alive wins the competition.

Jonsson, who plays walking contestant Peter McVries, admitted to Empire that he didn't speak with the Star Wars actor on set because it didn't feel right to get to know the man playing The Major, an authority figure within the totalitarian regime.

"Actually, I didn't talk to him at all on set. I didn't say a single word to him. Some of the boys did, because, y'know... it's Luke Skywalker, man! But a few of us just didn't. Not in a rude way, it just felt right to honour the fact that there was some form of separation," he shared.

The Alien: Romulus star noted that it was difficult to avoid interaction with Hamill as he is nothing like his character - something Jonsson found out when they met after production.

"That was probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, because Mark Hamill is just the nicest soul you've ever met," he praised. "I met him after we were done filming, and he just gives me the biggest hug and goes on to tell me Hollywood stories. I'm just like, 'Don't ever stop!' He's the loveliest soul and he's absolutely phenomenal in the film."

The Long Walk, which also stars Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Cooper Hoffman, is showing in cinemas now.