Jake Gyllenhaal surprises Adolescence star Owen Cooper at Emmys

Owen Cooper has been surprised by his acting hero Jake Gyllenhaal at a pre-Emmys media event.

The Adolescence star has been vocal about being a huge fan of Gyllenhaal, which must have come to the attention of the Donnie Darko star, who showed up to surprise Cooper ahead of the Emmys ceremony.

Cooper was in the middle of an interview and speaking about Gyllenhaal when the actor walked in.

Cooper was asked how he would react if he met Gyllenhaal at the ceremony, and was in the middle of earnestly answering, "I don't know. I'll just stare at him. I don't really know," when the wondering became a reality.

Gyllenhaal shared a gift with Cooper - a small duck.

"I made this movie and I got nominated for an Academy Award," he explained, "and a friend of mine sent me this before, something just like this. It's just a lucky duck."

Cooper spoke about his Gyllenhaal fandom on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.

The Netflix star said that if he's seated near Gyllenhaal, he will "talk his ear off all night".

Cooper has been Emmy-nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for Adolescence.

Gyllenhaal is on the shortlist for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Presumed Innocent.