Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes split

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have split up after more than two years together.

A rep for the country singer confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

The surprising breakup news comes just days after Stokes recently celebrated Ballerini's 32nd birthday with an affectionate public post.

"Although you keep saying you're not excited for 32, I'd say I'm lookin' forward to more of this," he wrote via Instagram on 12 September. "Happy birthday, my love."

Ballerini liked the upload, which featured a carousel of photos.

The country singer and the Outer Banks star were first linked in January 2023. Ballerini confirmed their relationship a month later, revealing that she had "slid into" Stokes' DMs.

"My manager was like, 'You know who's really cute, like, when you're ready? Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right,'" she recalled during a February 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I just said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.'"

In October 2024, Stokes shared the foundation of his connection with Ballerini, noting on the Today show, "I truthfully think when you find somebody who's not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you've kind of got the best of both worlds."