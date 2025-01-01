American Pickers' Mike Wolfe dodges death in car crash

American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend are recovering from a serious car crash.

Wolfe revealed that he and Leticia Cline "were involved in a car accident last evening in Columbia, Tennessee," as posted to his Instagram stories on the weekend.

The History Channel star showed an image of his heavily damaged blue vehicle on social media following the collision.

Cline revealed on her own social media platforms that her jaw had hit the shattered car window.

"By the grace of God, we're both safe and okay," Wolfe shared with his fans. "We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery."

Wolfe added, "Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless."

Later in the evening, the reality TV star updated fans and said, "It's been a rough nite but now there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"I truly believe in the power of group prayers, thank you to all of you that have sent them to us."

Cline shared Wolfe's post on her own social media account, in addition to more photos of the vehicle after the collision.

"Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow," she wrote.

"Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that's all that matters."