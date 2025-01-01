Billy Magnussen proposes to girlfriend Erica Firestone

Billy Magnussen has proposed to his photographer girlfriend Erica Firestone.

He got behind the camera while on vacation in Italy so he could catch every moment of his romantic proposal.

The actor, who is starring alongside Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in the upcoming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, shared a video of his popping the big question on the beach in Sardinia.

Magnussen was using a drone, which he gave to Firestone to operate.

The distraction kept her from noticing that the Lilo & Stitch star was reaching into his pocket and getting down on one knee.

Firestone could be seen holding on to the drone's joystick, while leaning down to kiss him in acceptance of his offer, which included an emerald-cut diamond ring.

Sharing the post and tagging her new fiancé, Firestone wrote, "Anywhere, just as long as you're by my side."

She used the hashtag #fidanzati, the Italian word for an engaged couple.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends and were spotted enjoying a vacation in Jamaica in January with actress Zosia Mamet and her husband, Evan Jonigkeit.

Photos on Firestone's and Magnussen's social media show them going Instagram official in October 2024 at the premiere of Magnussen's TV comedy The Franchise.