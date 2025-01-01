Noah Wyle wins first Emmy for The Pitt

The Pitt has taken line honours for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys, with Noah Wyle winning Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the show.

"First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honour of a lifetime," Wyle said in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice."

Wyle was nominated five years in a row for Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role as Dr John Carter in the hit medical drama ER. This is his first Emmy win.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series went to Britt Lower for Severance.

In the Comedy category, The Studio took the major prize with Seth Rogan scooping Lead Actor; while Lead Actress went to Hacks' Jean Smart.

Adolescence cleaned up in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.

As well as winning the race for best show, it won Lead Actor for Stephen Graham, Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper and Supporting Actress for Erin Doherty.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honoured the best in American prime time television programming from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2025, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The awards ceremony took place at the Phoenix Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, with Nate Bargatze as host.

Here's a highlight list of winners.

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio

Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Merritt Wever, Severance

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Talk Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Series: The Traitors

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Host for a Game Show: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program: Love On The Spectrum