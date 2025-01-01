Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor Emmy winner

Owen Cooper has become the youngest-ever male actor to win an Emmy. He is 15.

Adolescence cleaned up at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, scooping the top prizes in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category and Best Supporting Actor for Cooper.

"Standing up here is just so surreal," he shared in his acceptance speech.

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to even be in the United States, let alone here.

"But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

Competition for his award included Javier Bardem for his performance in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; FX's Dying for Sex actor Rob Delaney; Presumed Innocent stars Peter Sarsgaard and Bill Camp; and Cooper's Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters.

The newcomer has been cast as Young Heathcliff in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

As well as winning the race for best show, Adolescence also won Lead Actor for Stephen Graham and Supporting Actress for Erin Doherty.

Adolescence tells the story of how a family's world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl.