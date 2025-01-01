Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation after The Late Show wins at 2025 Emmy Awards

Stephen Colbert received a standing ovation as he collected the prize for Outstanding Talk Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

At the prizegiving hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the audience rose to its feet and began chanting, "Stephen! Stephen!" as the late-night TV presenter walked onto the stage.

In July, executives at CBS announced that they would be ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retiring The Late Show franchise altogether in May 2026.

"I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we're no longer doing the show," he began. "Personally, I want to thank my beautiful, brilliant wife Evelyn (McGee-Colbert), who's the real brains of the outfit, and my three children - Madeline, Peter, and John."

Colbert went on to insist that he wasn't slowing down.

"Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it," the 61-year-old continued. "In September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!"

And earlier in the evening, Colbert addressed the end of his talk show as he prepared to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

"While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I've got 200 very well-qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June," he declared, gesturing to the crowd.

Colbert then pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and joked that he "brought my own resumé here".

"I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works. I'm in there somewhere - after I get back from Istanbul, I'm sure," the TV personality sighed while holding up a photo of himself as a young man.

Colbert then ran over to Harrison Ford and handed him the resumé.

"Could you get this to (Steven) Spielberg? Would you?" he asked, while Ford nodded enthusiastically.