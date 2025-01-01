Seth Rogen 'embarrassed' over number of Emmy Awards won by The Studio

Seth Rogen has joked he was "legitimately embarrassed" by the number prizes his show The Studio won at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

At the prizegiving hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Apple TV+ satirical comedy was one of the big winners, taking home four major awards including Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Taking to the stage to accept the Outstanding Comedy Series prize alongside some of the cast and crew, Rogen thanked everyone who watched and voted for the programme.

"(I'm) legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me," he began. "And to be standing up here with all these people - these are the best people I know. And to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honours of my life."

Earlier in the evening, Rogen injected some of his signature humour into proceedings when he was presented with the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series by Stephen Colbert.

"This is amazing. I so could not wrap my head around this happening, that I literally prepared nothing (sic). I've never won anything in my life," the 43-year-old shared. "When I was a kid, I bought a youth bowling trophy at an estate sale, and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea. You should probably buy that.'"

Rogen went on to insist receiving the prize was "just so lovely".

"Thank you to my wife, my mother, everyone who works on the show, my agents, my managers, the writers, everyone who guest-starred on the show," he continued. "Thank you so much. This is really just so lovely. And I don't know, I don't know what to say. This is so nice. Thank you. I appreciate you all. Have a good one!"

Rogen created, wrote, and directed The Studio with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Co-starring Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathryn Hahn, the series has been renewed for a second season.