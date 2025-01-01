Ben Stiller reveals Ariana Grande has 'blended in' on Meet the Parents 4

Ben Stiller has insisted Ariana Grande has "blended in" well on the set of Meet the Parents 4.

The 32-year-old pop star has joined the cast of comedy sequel Focker In-Law appearing opposite Ben and Robert De Niro, who have appeared in all three previous movies, and Ben is adamant the singer has fitted in well since joining the project.

He told E! News: "What’s surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in. She’s such a pro, she’s so funny, she’s so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked.

"What she’s doing in this movie is very unique, it’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time and just like to work with her."

The film series also featured Barbra Streisand - who appeared in 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers - and Ben revealed he would love the singer/actress to make a return.

He told the outlet: "I mean, we all would love it - we’re in process."

The fourth film is due for release in 2026 and also features Teri Polo and Blythe Danner reprising their previous roles.

Ben, 59, previously admitted it feels like the right time to revisit the Meet the Parents franchise because he is now the same age as co-star Robert De Niro, 82, was when the original movie was released in 2000.

Speaking at a 25th anniversary screening of Meet the Parents, Ben explained: "I think what spurred the idea was that at this point in time, I'm the age that Bob [De Niro] was when we did the first movie.

"And there was this sort of mirror to the first film in terms of the fact that my kids are grown. And, yeah, that my kid, one of my kids, is thinking about introducing his person to the family ...

"And I think life informs everything that's happened in the last 25 years, and it's been a while since we did the last one... So, it's kind of great to look at it as a sort of new thing.

"But of course, there's all these great memories, and I feel like our connections are still there when we get back together. It's just all baked in there."