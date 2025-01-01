Ben Stiller: 'Ariana Grande has a unique role in Meet the Parents 4'

Ben Stiller has revealed Ariana Grande has a "very unique" role in the latest instalment of the Meet the Parents franchise.

The fourth film in the series, titled Focker-in-Law, sees Stiller reprise his role as hapless nurse Greg Focker, with Robert De Niro, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner also returning. While Grande is a new addition to the cast, Stiller insisted she's settled in well and has demonstrated an impressive work ethic.

"What's surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in," Stiller told E! News. "She's such a pro, she's so funny, she's so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked."

Grande will play the strong-willed fiancée of Greg and his wife Pam's son in the latest instalment of the hit comedy franchise.

While little else is known about her character, Stiller has promised fans will enjoy seeing her transformation for the film.

"What she's doing in this movie is very unique, it's a very unique character, and we're having a great time and just like to work with her," he teased.

Stiller also responded to rumours that Barbra Streisand could reprise her role as Greg's eccentric sex therapist mother Roz, the character she played in 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.

"I mean, we all would love it - we're in process," he smiled.

Focker-in-Law, written and directed by John Hamburg, is scheduled for release on 25 November 2026.