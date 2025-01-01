Alan Cumming invites Trump to appear on The Traitors

Alan Cumming has invited US President Donald Trump to appear on The Traitors.

The Scottish actor hosts the US version of the popular TV show, which was named Outstanding Reality Competition Progam at the 2025 Emmys Awards on Sunday. Speaking backstage after accepting the accolade, Cumming was quizzed on which famous face he would like to see join the cast.

"I'm sure our president would be very good on the show... having a lot of chaos and sort of turmoil and treachery," the 60-year-old actor replied wryly. "So maybe he'd like to come on and be paid for that, probably better than he gets as president."

Trump is no stranger to reality TV, having previously hosted The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015.

The Traitors sees a group of contestants working as a team to complete a series of tasks in order to add money to a prize pot. While some of the players are loyal to the cause, other contestants are selected as traitors and must do whatever they can to get rid of faithful teammates during the series.

As Cumming accepted the Emmy accolade at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, he acknowledged the show had offered some light relief during the current climate.

"It's a difficult time we live in, but it's so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life," he smiled as he held the trophy.

Cumming also paid tribute to the crew and reality star cast who have made the show such a success, before praising fans for their loyal support.

"Thanks everyone who watches the show and all the people who have Traitors parties and dress up as me," he laughed during the acceptance speech. "We see you, and we love you."