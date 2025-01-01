Sofía Vergara forced to skip 2025 Emmy Awards after suffering 'eye allergy'

Sofía Vergara was forced to miss the 2025 Emmy Awards due to suffering a severe "eye allergy".

The Modern Family actress had been scheduled to serve as a presenter at the prizegiving hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

However, Vergara took to Instagram after the show had started to share that she wouldn't be attending as she was seeking treatment in an accident and emergency (A&E) room.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car (sic)," she wrote.

In addition, Vergara shared a close-up photo showing her swollen eye and a video of her trying to flush it out with water in a hospital sink.

Accordingly, a number of the 53-year-old's celebrity followers sent her well-wishes.

"Oh no! Get well soon!" exclaimed Terry Crews, while Linda Evangelista offered some advice: "Uncommon to have allergy in one eye only, a derm can help (sic)."

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow stepped in for Vergara during the Emmys.

The Hunting Wives co-stars presented the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie prize, which was won by Stephen Graham for Adolescence.

And Vergara wasn't the only star missing from the Emmy Awards this year.

Eric Dane had been scheduled to present an award at the ceremony, but wasn't in attendance.

Representatives for the 52-year-old actor, who announced he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April, have not yet commented on his absence.

Hosted by Nate Bargatze, TV shows Severance, The Studio, The Pitt, and Adolescence were among the big winners on the night.