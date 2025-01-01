Robert Pattinson read The Batman 2 script from a 'high security' pouch

Robert Pattinson read The Batman Part 2 script from a "high security" pouch to prevent any spoilers.

Director Matt Reeves has revealed the extreme lengths the team had to go to keep the plotline for the new movie under wraps. On the red carpet for the 2025 Emmy Awards, Reeves told Variety of the strict procedure Pattinson followed to get his first look at the new script.

"We put (the script) into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code," he recalled. "(Pattinson) was in New York at the time, and everything is high security."

Once the British actor had read the script, he was allowed to keep hold of the pages - though they had to remain in the locked pouch.

"We really trust Rob, because he's the best," Reeves added.

Pattinson first played the Caped Crusader in the 2022 blockbuster hit The Batman.

With the script finally wrapped for the sequel, shooting is slated to begin in spring 2026. Pattinson will be joined by Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Reeves has made no secret of his desire to get back on set and begin filming with the stars of the superhero franchise.

"We start shooting in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May," the filmmaker explained. "It's been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I'm really proud of the script me and Mattson (Tomlin) did, and we've started to share it with Robert (Pattinson)."

The film is scheduled for an October 2027 release date.