Stephen Colbert declares he will 'savour' last nine months of The Late Show

Stephen Colbert has declared that he intends to "savour" the final nine months of The Late Show.

In July, CBS announced that The Late Show would end in May 2026 after ten seasons, explaining that this was "purely a financial decision".

Speaking in the press room at Sunday's 2025 Emmy Awards, where he won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, host Colbert said that he wants the late-night show to end on a high.

"I love what we do, and I want to go to work on Tuesday and for the next nine months with these people and work hard to have fun," he stated. "We do the show with each other, we do the show for each other every day."

He added, "And I have the privilege and responsibility of that day to share with the audience what we did. And I love it."

The talk show host noted that he wants to "savour" the last few months of the show.

"And I know it's coming to the end in May, but I'm going to savour every day of it," he said. "I want to land this plane. Absolutely beautiful. And I got nothing else on my mind."

After being nominated in the same category for three consecutive years, Colbert was met with a standing ovation from the audience as he collected his award.

"It was really nice," he said of the warm reception. "I'll tell you this: I came out here a lot when I was a young man looking for work. Uh, winning one of these and having the audience stand up is way better than coming up for pilot season."

He added, "I was very grateful."

Colbert also praised his team, acknowledging the work that goes on behind the scenes to "really make (the show) possible".