The Batman Part II script 'is under high security'

The Batman Part II script has been placed under "high security".

The eagerly-awaited new Batman movie is being helmed by Matt Reeves, and he's confirmed that the script is now finished and that filming will begin in 2026.

Matt, 59 - who directed 2022's The Batman - told Variety: "We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May.

"It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the script me and Mattson [Tomlin] did, and we’ve started to share it with Robert [Robert]."

Matt and his team have gone to extreme lengths in order to keep details of the film under wraps.

He explained: "We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code. [Robert] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security."

Despite this, Robert - who plays Batman in the DC film franchise - has been trusted with the script.

Matt said: "We really trust Rob, because he’s the best."

Meanwhile, Robert previously admitted that he felt the weight of pressure and expectation in The Batman.

The 39-year-old actor also revealed that Matt was such a "perfectionist" during the shoot that he couldn't remove his costume.

He told SFX magazine: "I guess in some big movies, people can kind of phone it in. On this, there’s a legacy of really, really good movies - there’s never really been a dud, so everyone brings their A game.

"Also the way Matt directs as well, he’s such a perfectionist. But you’re never really off the set from the second you arrive in the morning. It’s not like you can go back to a trailer or anything. Especially me … I couldn’t even get out of the costume!"

The Tenet star screen-tested in Val Kilmer's 1995 Batman Forever costume, and he had to be "drained of liquid" as the thick costume made him sweat so much.

Matt previously spilled: "Rob did his first [screen test] by himself and he literally was wearing, I believe, Val Kilmer's Batsuit.

"Which, by the way, the moment [Pattinson] put it on, that was kind of a crazy moment."

The Twilight star believes it was a combination of the latex-like suit and being "incredibly nervous" that made him sweat so much.

Robert said: "It was crazy. But I remember putting it on and thinking, 'This is impossible. This is going to be absolutely impossible'.

"I mean, wearing a kind of two-inch-thick rubber suit, or latex suit, and being incredibly nervous and full of adrenaline the whole time.

"I remember we did like two takes and people were just saying, 'What can we do about the sweat?' They were like, 'Nothing! Nothing that can be done.' I had to be drained of liquid."