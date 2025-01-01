Nicholas Braun ordered to stop drinking after DUI

Nicholas Braun has been told to cut out the booze.

The order came after he pleaded not guilty to a DUI-Impairment charge in New Hampshire late last month.

The Succession star was ordered to halt "any use of alcohol, and use of any narcotic drug or controlled substance" according to the terms of his bail, in documents obtained by People magazine.

Braun, who owns the well-known New York City celebrity hot spot, Ray's Bar, was due to be formally charged and asked to enter a plea today but the arraignment has been cancelled.

A trial will now likely occur in January, according to the outlet.

The actor received a DUI misdemeanour charge and a violation for operating his car without lights on 29 August.

Braun was arrested around 11.15 pm and spent nearly an hour locked up at Carroll County jail before being released, TMZ reported at the time.

No mugshot was taken of Braun due to the police cameras not operating properly when he was booked.

Insiders told Page Six that the Sky High star had been attending a wedding.

The actor hit the big time when he starred as Greg Hirsch, known as Cousin Greg, in the HBO series Succession. He was nominated for three Emmys for the role.