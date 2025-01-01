Nina Dobrev 'devastated' by split from Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is reportedly "devastated" after her split from former professional snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White.

"Nina is devastated," a source told Us Weekly. "They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion."

The insider noted that the pair's breakup is "still very fresh", but that The Vampire Diaries star is being "supported by her closest girlfriends, who have been checking in on her".

Us first reported on 11 September that the duo had ended their engagement.

After the pair called it quits, a resurfaced TikTok shared by Dobrev raised eyebrows among fans, who speculated that the clip hinted at her relationship with White.

"What's your advice for women trying to fix their man?" Dobrev lip-synced in the video. "Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew."

White is currently in the Chinese capital, Beijing, in preparation for the winter sports competition that he founded, called The Snow League.

"Here in Beijing for the first time since the 2022 Games," Shaun shared on Instagram on 15 September. "Feeling a bit nostalgic and excited to bring @thesnowleague back this December!"