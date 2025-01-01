Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo split

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have reportedly call it quits on their whirlwind romance.

The pair, who debuted their relationship when they first stepped out together in Paris in March, have split up, People magazine reports.

Amid news of their breakup, the pair have deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram pages.

Woodley and Emily in Paris star Bravo went Instagram official when he shared photos from a trip to Slab City, California, together on 30 April. Those photos no longer appear on Bravo's main grid on Instagram.

Woodley, meanwhile, has removed all Instagram posts from 27 January to 31 August. The actor's since-deleted photos include one she posted of Bravo on 4 May, showing him at Disneyland's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge park in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The Big Little Lies star and Bravo were seen spending time together as recently as 4 August, when the pair were photographed as Woodley snuggled up to the actor on the Paris set of Emily in Paris.

In May, People reported that the pair had been "travelling between the US and France" to see each other and that Bravo "makes Shailene very happy".

Woodley's latest movie, Motor City, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on 30 August.