Craig McLachlan departs musical after backlash

Craig McLachlan has pulled out of next year's tour of a stage show in Australia, based on the board game Cluedo.

The move comes less than a week after his casting was announced, and follows a backlash from audiences and industry.

In a statement announcing his withdrawal, the former Neighbours star said he was "targeted by a social media campaign from within the theatre community, which I was devastated to see has then impacted those involved in the production".

"I therefore feel that it is best for the production and those involved for me to withdraw."

McLachlan was set to play Colonel Mustard in the stage production of Cluedo, starting 10 September.

Producer John Frost apologised for the casting in a statement: "Whilst it was my initial casting decision, I understand the opposing sentiment and I am sorry for any distress this decision has caused."

Cluedo would have been The Dr Blake Mysteries lead's return to the stage after he last appeared as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show in Australia, following a notable run as Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease in London.

In 2020, he was found not guilty of the assault and indecent assault of three women, despite the judge describing them as "brave and honest witnesses".