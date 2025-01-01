Nick Cannon claims trauma led him to father 12 children

Nick Cannon has revealed trauma led him to father 12 children.

The TV presenter opened up about family life and divorce in a new interview with radio show The Breakfast Club. Cannon admitted he had been "careless" in the past, but insisted all his kids were "made out of love" during "strong" relationships.

"It wasn't like I was acting out," he explained. "It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money (and) because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move."

He added: "Then, obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn't like, 'Oh, I'm gonna go have 12 kids.' It was more like, 'Yo, I'm gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it.'"

Since he entered his mid-40s, Cannon insisted his thought process has matured.

The 44-year-old star, who was previously married to Mariah Carey, reflected on not taking the time to question his decision making in the past.

"If I would have did the work (and) the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios," he shared. "And for whatever reason, I thought that was the answer a lot of times, like, 'Oh, I'm gonna figure it out over here.'"

He continued: "Now, you're leaving trauma every step of the way instead of fixing it from its origin."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon admitted he felt like a "complete failure" after his split from Mariah, but insisted it was the "right decision" for the pair to go their separate ways.

The Wild N' Out creator shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah; Golden, Rise, and Powerful with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful with Abby de la Rosa; son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also had a son, Zen, who died aged five months old in December 2021.