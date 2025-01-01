Paul Mescal makes rare comment about Gracie Abrams relationship

Paul Mescal has made a rare comment about his "precious" relationship with Gracie Abrams.

The Aftersun actor and That's So True singer started dating in 2024 but seldom attend events together.

Reflecting on the decision to keep the romance under wraps in an interview for Rolling Stone published on Monday, Paul explained that he is determined to keep his personal life private as much as possible.

"I don't know how to answer that," he told the outlet when asked whether there was a moment when he and Gracie decided to take their relationship public. "I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don't want to.... I want to protect those things fundamentally."

And while he is focused on his acting career right now, Paul indicated he wants to be a father one day.

"I love babies with very adult names," the 29-year-old smiled. "I would love to have a family. I'm not like, 'I want them tomorrow,' but I would love to have kids."

Paul is currently promoting the historical drama The History of Sound. Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the project is showing in select U.S. cinemas.

The Irish star will next begin the press tour for Hamnet, co-starring Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn, and Emily Watson.

The historical drama is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 27 November and in the U.K. on 9 January 2026.