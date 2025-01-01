Prince Harry defends tell-all memoir: 'My conscience is clear'

Prince Harry has insisted he didn't set out to seek "revenge" with his tell-all memoir Spare.

Published in January 2023, the book saw the British royal delve into topics such as his childhood, the profound impact of the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997, and his teenage years.

Harry also reflected on his relationships with his older brother Prince William, father King Charles III, and stepmother Queen Camilla, as well as his romance with now-wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In a new interview for The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex argued that it was necessary for him to release the memoir.

"I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there," he told the outlet. "One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear... It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Harry referenced the meeting he had with Charles in London during his visit to the U.K. for a series of charity events last week.

The private tea marked the first time the 41-year-old had had a face-to-face exchange with his father in 19 months.

Accordingly, Harry noted that in the coming year "the focus really has to be on my dad".

The California-based entrepreneur also claimed that he would like to bring his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to the U.K. at some point.

"Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer," he added. "I have always loved the U.K. and I always will love the U.K. It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about."