James McAvoy has plans to direct more films after California Schemin'

James McAvoy wants to continue to direct after making his debut on new film California Schemin'.

The 46-year-old actor stepped behind the camera for the first time on the musical biographical film which tells the story of fake American rap duo Silibil N' Brains, which was comprised of Scottish hip hop duo Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd who pretended to be West Coast California rappers in order to secure a record deal.

The film stars Samuel Bottomley as Boyd and Séamus McLean Ross as Bain, as well as James Corden and McAvoy and is based on Bain's 2010 memoir California Schemin' - which was later reprinted as Straight Outta Scotland - whilst the unlikely story was also featured in Jeanie Finlay's 2013 documentary The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

McAvoy doesn't want California Schemin' to be his first and only stint behind the camera and he is already working on "a couple of other things".

When asked where his future in the movie business lies, he answered: "I think it's going to be a combo of the both. I love both things, they're just different, I guess I'm just now split down the middle. I'm looking at other things and I'm working on a couple of other things as well.

"I'm working on a couple of things myself and I'll be a gun for hire if a script comes in that I like as well."

Split star McAvoy - who was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland - was drawn to the unlikely true story about the duo pretending to be American to land a record deal with Sony Music UK because he wanted the first story he told as a director to be set in Scotland and in an environment he was familiar with.

Speaking to Collider.com at the Toronto International Film Festival, he said: "I definitely wanted to tell a story, for at least my first film, that was a Scottish centric story. I also wanted to tell a story that was set in a neighbourhood like mine that I grew up in; lower income background, not a lot of opportunities, but not lacking in talent, ambition, desire and aspiration.

"When you can't get beyond your physical boundaries because you don't have the money or the opportunity art can take you beyond those boundaries which is why I think art and education is so important.

"These guys had that talent and the story offered to do all those things, still entertain and be an accessible film. I wanted to make a movie that you can enjoy and have fun with, laugh at, but it still contained the stakes and the weight and the cost - the emotional, personal and psychological cost of these guys as well.

"It's a tale of ambition, it's a tale of identity, authenticity, how much are you willing to sacrifice for what you really want and what people are keeping you from getting and the price you pay for that sacrifice of your identity and your authenticity."