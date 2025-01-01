Shia LaBeouf reflects on rift with mentor Jon Voight

Shia LaBeouf has opened up about his rift with mentor Jon Voight.

The stars first worked together on LaBeouf's 2003 breakout movie Holes, before reuniting for the 2007 action movie Transformers. In the new documentary Megadoc, LaBeouf revealed he found himself at odds with Voight - a vocal supporter of Donald Trump - due to their political differences.

"We had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone," LaBeouf recalled. "Didn't talk to him for years."

Megadoc charts the creation of Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola's 2024 multi-million-dollar passion project.

Coppola was keen for LaBeouf and Voight to join the cast, as Clodio and Hamilton respectively. However, he insisted the pair would need to mend their rift before they could share a set.

LaBeouf recalled: "I was in the midst of doing my ninth step in this program I'm in, and I had to go make amends to Voight because Voight's politics and mine are very different. I love him very much. He was my mentor from a young age."

The 39-year-old star also touched upon his first table read for Megalopolis and admitted his personal life was in disarray at the time.

"The first version (of the script) I read was about five years ago," LaBeouf shared. "(Coppola) did a table read. And in the time from that read to this film, I had basically f**ked my whole life up."