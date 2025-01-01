Jessica Chastain responds to rumours she's going to become a politician

Jessica Chastain has responded to rumours that she is going to become a politician.

The actress and film producer has addressed suggestions that she enrolled at Harvard University with the aim of becoming a politician.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, Chastain explained that this was not the case, as she is attending the Ivy League universities John F. Kennedy School of Government to obtain a Master's degree in Public Administration.

"There's people from all over the world in this program. And you know a lot of... There's a lot of future politicians," she said. "There's a lot of politicians from their countries there right now."

The Interstellar actress continued, "I'm not there to be a politician. I'm there to fight politicians."

Meyers responded, "Yeah? That's a very good thing to do."

Chastain previously graduated from the Juilliard School and earned an honorary doctorate there in 2024.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Zero Dark Thirty actress revealed that she was the first person in her family to attend university.

"And for so much of my life I thought, you know, it's the cycle of your family," the 48-year-old said. "I thought I wasn't very smart, and I didn't think school was for me. And I just love it."

When asked how her classmates had reacted to having an Oscar winner in their lectures, Chastain said that they hadn't made a fuss so far.

"I mean the very first day there (were) some selfies and stuff," she continued. "It was sweet but no one kind of said anything."