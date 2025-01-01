Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Robert Redford

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to Robert Redford, calling him "one of the finest actors ever".

The entertainer shared a statement after her co-star in The Way We Were died at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

On Instagram, Streisand reminisced about their time together while making the 1973 hit.

"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy," she wrote. "Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting, and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind, and I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."

Meryl Streep, his co-star in Out of Africa and Lions for Lambs, also honoured the Hollywood legend.

"One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovely friend," she said, according to Deadline.

Jane Fonda, too, mourned the loss of her longtime friend.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for," she shared in a statement, as reported by People magazine.

Redford's rep confirmed the actor had passed away on 16 September, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah.