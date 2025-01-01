Lauren Sánchez Bezos announces new children's book

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a new children's book in the works.

Her project, titled The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, features a new adventure with Flynn, the curious fly from the former journalist's first book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which was released in 2024.

The new story follows Flynn on an underwater adventure after a wrong turn at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Flynn learns all about marine life, including coral reefs and mangrove forests, undersea mountain ranges and even giant squid, as well as how precious - and how endangered - the oceans are.

"Here's the beautiful symmetry: as we reveal the book, the Bezos Earth Fund is announcing a $37.5 million (£27.5 million) grant to help protect the Pacific and safeguard 835,000 square miles (2.2 million square km) of ocean," Sánchez Bezos told People magazine.

"I'm proud that a story kids will love can sit right next to real action for the planet."

The former news correspondent, who married tech giant Jeff Bezos in Venice over the summer, says that she's still an analog girl at heart.

"Here's my slightly spicy take: I'm a tech optimist who still believes in paper at bedtime. Books, not bots. AI can summarise, but it can't snuggle your babies," the mother of three shared.