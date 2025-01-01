Colin Farrell 'drops the F-bomb' on live breakfast TV

Colin Farrell has shocked audiences after dropping an "F-bomb" on live breakfast TV.

The Irish actor got a little overexcited about a snack he was given during an interview on the Today show, after sharing an anecdote about a habit he developed while shooting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Margot Robbie, which saw him bring a chip sandwich for his co-star every morning.

"Tayto cheese and onion, white bread - white, cheap bread - thick butter, and I brought one in every morning for her," Colin, 49, explained. "That was my job every night was to make that for her."

When Today's production team presented Colin and Margot, 35, with some sandwiches, he became extremely enthusiastic about their contents, with his first bite of the sandwich prompting a moment of recognition.

"That's not bad. Is that Tayto? That is Tayto. Is that Tayto? It is!" Colin asked host Craig Melvin, before blurting out, "I f**king knew i!" as Craig and Margot looked on, wide-eyed.

"Oh my God!" Melvin exclaimed, as Colin attempted to cover over the blunder and claimed, through a mouthful of food, "They misheard me!"

Audiences were delighted by the slip-up, with fans rushing to comment on Today's Instagram post about the moment.

"Margot's face as he drops the F-bomb!" one wrote. "Love it."

"This segment was a big bold beautiful journey alright," another quipped.