Denzel Washington opens up about hoped-for legacy

Denzel Washington has opened up about the legacy he hopes to leave.

The Training Day star shared that he wished to be remembered as "humble", in a candid interview with fellow director Spike Lee.

"When we all leave this Earth - and we all will - what do you want to be remembered for?" Spike, 68, who directed Denzel in their new film Highest 2 Lowest, asked.

After pondering the question, Denzel, 70, replied: "A man of faith, a man of God, a human who's made a ton of mistakes... a humble man, god-loving, wife-loving, children-loving, who did the best he could with what he had."

He added he hoped to take full responsibility for any of his missteps.

"And I don't know if it was a quote from Malcolm X," Denzel went on. "'To God be the glory, only the mistakes were mine.'"

It wasn't the actor's first frank revelation of the month - earlier in September, Denzel revealed his name had been commonly mispronounced throughout his career.

"There's a lot of Denzels now," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"And this is how you know they named themselves after me: Because my name is not pronounced Den-zelle. My name is pronounced Den-zuhl."

He later added his name should be pronounced to rhyme with the word "pencil".