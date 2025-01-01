Michelle Dockery feels that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a fitting ending for the franchise

Michelle Dockery believes that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is an appropriate ending for the franchise.

The 43-year-old actress returns as Lady Mary Crawley for what he has been billed as the third and final film in the period drama franchise - which originated as a TV series that aired between 2010 and 2015 - and confessed that the movie feels "quite finite", although the ultimate decision on the ending will lie with creator Julian Fellowes.

Michelle told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's Julian's territory, I think. It's really up to the creators, if they want to continue it in some way. I feel like this iteration with this cast and these characters, it is the end.

"Whether they do a prequel (or) a sequel, it's really up to these creators. But for us, there had to be a point where it was a definitive ending.

"There's been a lot of endings for us, the series and then the first film, we weren't sure if we were going to do another one. So, you know, this does feel quite finite."

The film is dedicated to the late Dame Maggie Smith - who played Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey and passed away last year at the age of 89 - and Michelle explained that her absence was keenly felt during production, even though her character had died at the end of the previous flick Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The Gentlemen star said: "Definitely. I mean, Maggie passed away after we finished the film, but she was such a presence on set, and there was almost a quiet that fell when she walked onto set, (everyone) had that respect for her.

"I was always really excited to work with her again and see what Julian had in store for us, see what scenes we had together.

"But she's mentioned so much in this film, Violet, and her famous quote: 'What is a weekend?'

"There's obviously moments of her and the framed, beautiful portrait of her, so she felt present in many ways. We did a lot of reminiscing about our times with Maggie. So it was a bit of both."

Michelle - who is expecting her first child with her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge - explained that does not have a "strategic" plan for what comes next now Downton Abbey is at an end.

She said: "For me, it's all about great storytelling. It starts with the script, it always starts with the writing.

"There's some interesting things that I'm looking forward at for next year. So I'm just excited for this new chapter. I'm looking forward to seeing what's around the corner and this career is always so surprising.

"I tend not to be too strategic about what I do next, because often something else comes along and... It's never straightforward. So (I hope) to just continue working with great writers and directors and actors."